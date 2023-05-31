Interviews postponed for Superior School Board’s vacant seat

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The School District of Superior Board of Education has postponed interviews for their vacant board seat.

Interviews were supposed to be conducted Wednesday, May 31.

Officials say the reason for this is to ensure they properly comply to the public meeting notice law.

It is not stated when the rescheduled date will be.

The vacant seat comes after Michael Meyers stepped down from his duties on May 8 due to scheduling conflicts.

Nine candidates will meet with the board to discuss their qualifications.

District officials say each interview will last about 15 minutes and be open to the public.

The evening meeting will be held at the School Administrative Office, 3025 Tower Ave, and was seat to begin at 4 p.m.

School Board Candidates:

Christina Kintop

Bradley Larson

Shelly Moen

Amy Fiegle

Nicholas Olson

Sara Schubert-McKone

Diana Smith

Melinda Yingling

Shawnu Ksicinski

The board will then deliberate shortly after the final interview and vote for who will fill the position.

However, the meeting will not be live-streamed.

The successful candidate will serve through Meyer’s elected term in April 2024.

If you have any questions or for more information, contact School Board Deputy Clerk Anne Schultz at (715) 394-8710.

