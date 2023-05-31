A few scattered storms possible over the next few days

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:44 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Today: We should be fairly dry and mild through most of our Wednesday. Most should see partly to mostly sunny skies through the daytime hours today with temperatures climbing into the low and mid 80s for most. A stay shower or storm cannot ruled out through the day though. We will be a cooler right on the Lake Superior shoreline though. Winds are out of the southeast between 5-10 MPH. Tonight, there is a better opportunity for a few more showers and thunderstorms as temperatures fall back into the 50s for most.

Thursday: Thursday we will see partly sunny skies with a chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms through the day. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s around the lake with an east wind. But temperatures inland will still make it into the upper 70′s and lower 80′s.

Friday: The lake breeze will continue through our Friday with partly sunny skies and a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly away from the head of the lake though. The cool air off Lake Superior will help to keep some of the showers and thunderstorms away. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s around the lake, but 80′s further inland across the Northland.

