Duluth Superior Sailing Association receives life-saving donation

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - As June comes to the Northland, sailboats flood into Lake Superior.

The Duluth Superior Sailing Association (DSSA) officially starts their sailing season today.

This season Park Point will gain new technology that can help save a life in need at the pier.

Essentia Health donated an automatic external defibrillator (AED) to the DSSA.

According to the DSSA having an AED nearby will make a huge difference if someone sailing with them suffers a heart attack.

“First of all the fire department would be coming from the main land, and we’re at the end of the point and it takes 10-15 minutes just to drive here,” said DSSA President Jim Sharrow.

An AED costs on average around $15,000 and Essentia donates several each year to high-risk places, such as the DSSA, athletic facilities, churches, or volunteer fire departments.

For more information on programs, classes and open sailing hours you can find the DSSA website here.

