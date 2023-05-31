Duluth East students prepare for National History Day competitions

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Karpeles Manuscript Museum hosted Duluth East High School’s National History Day fundraising event.

The event allowed the public to learn more about history through previews of student projects that will be shown at the national competition from June 11-14.

This is the third year in a row that Duluth East has students moving on to the national competition.

For Minnesota, 17,000 students participate in schools before heading to regionals, and then state.

This year, 59 Minnesota competitors made it to the national competition.

“Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas” is the theme on which students based their projects.

The four day competition is broken up into the different mediums students can choose from, either a documentary, paper, website or exhibit for their project.

If you missed the event and still which to donate, you can send cash or check to Duluth East High School with “History Day” as the memo line.

