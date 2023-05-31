Duluth area lawmakers discuss achievements, challenges during 2023 session

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth lawmakers came together days after the end of the 2023 legislative session to discuss achievements at the Capitol and working together to pass what they call “game changing” legislation.

Governor Tim Walz and other DFL leaders announced early on in the session they would make abortion rights and the legalization of recreational marijuana priorities this year. They delivered on that, passing bills this session impacting thousands of Minnesotans. Just this week, Minnesota became the 23rd state in the nation to legalize adult-use cannabis.

Local lawmakers addressed these new laws at a press conference at the Downtown Duluth Library Wednesday. First year Representative Alicia Kozlowski, DFL-Duluth, points to the DFL Trifecta in the state as a factor in their success.

“This has been a movement getting to this point, a movement for pro-democracy, prochoice, pro-worker folks made up of multi-regional, multi-gender and multi-ability, gender expansive folks that this is what that multi-racial democracy looks like,” said Kozlowski.

As Chair of the Senate Labor Committee, Duluth Senator Jen McEwen says major investment in transportation like the Northern Lights Express, connecting the northland to the Twin Cities, was important. She also says it was important to correct an injustice, changing legislation to allow hourly school workers in public schools and universities to apply for unemployment when they get laid off at the end of the school year.

Something she says Minnesota is leading the nation on, “Minnesota will be the first state in the nation to finally correct that injustice and we look forward to more states following our lead.”

Senator McEwen also praised the state’s effort to replace all lead pipes in the state with Duluth getting half of the money it will need. “This is exactly what government is supposed to be doing, to make sure that we don’t have these poisons poisoning our citizens and that we have strong investments in public health going forward to protect people,” she said.

The DFL lawmakers also touched on several other bills that passed this session, including the Pro Act, ensuring all Minnesotans can make their own decisions when it comes to their reproductive freedoms. Other laws include free school lunches for all students as well as Paid Family and Medical Leave. Governor Walz also signed a bill into law moving Minnesota to 100 percent clean energy by 2040.

While some bills got bipartisan support, some bills this session were very controversial including clean energy. “We’re moving to a 2040 green deal and clean energy, and while I’m all for clean energy, we live in a cold climate that doesn’t equal California and I see the language literally verbatim from California’s government sources that mirrors what we’re doing in Minnesota and we’re not the same state,” said Rep. Natalie Zeleznikar, a republican from Hermantown.

Zeleznikar says because Republicans were the minority, there was not equal representation in some conference committees during the hearings of critical bills.

“That’s like governing like you won by a landslide, so 48 percent of the state has been left out,” said Zeleznikar, “to me it’s taught me if I was in the majority, what I wouldn’t do and sometimes you learn just as much being in the minority party, by what you shouldn’t do.”

She says this all or nothing approach to clean energy could end up hurting Minnesotans in the long run.

