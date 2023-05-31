Construction at Essentia’s mall location to close patient entrance for 2 weeks

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The main entrance for Essentia’s Miller Hill Mall location will be closed starting Thursday, June 1.

The entrance will be closed for two weeks due to construction in the nearby mall parking lot.

Officials say the Miller Hill Health Plaza will remain open during the parking lot improvement work.

Patients will have uninterrupted access to all Essentia facilities inside the plaza, including the Essentia Health-Miller Hill Clinic, Essentia Health-Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center, Essentia Health-Therapy and Performance Center, and Essentia Health-Center for Personal Fitness.

Patients can use entrance 13, west of the mall’s food court entrance, to enter the Miller Hill Health Plaza.

The main entrance will be blocked off and patients arriving before the mall opens at 10 a.m. will need to follow signs posted to walk around the building past the employee entrance to entrance 13.

Volunteers or guest services staff will help patients arriving at entrance 13 find their destination.

Signs will also be posted to help direct patients.

Essentia leaders say this is the first of Essentia’s three phases of construction outside the mall this year to repair the parking lot.

The second phase is expected to start in late June to repave a section of the parking lot and add bus shelters.

Then, the third phase is planned to start in August and will close a section of the outer-ring roadway surrounding the mall, which will create traffic detours.

However, the Essentia Health Surgery Center-Miller Hill and Pharmacy in the former Sears location will not be affected by the construction.

Officials thank everyone for their patience and understanding during this time.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.