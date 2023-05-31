City by City: Hibbing, Moose Lake, Duluth

Hibbing, MN- Volunteers are needed for the upcoming Community Cleanup Day. The clean-up is on both June 2 and June 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents can bring tires under 24 inches, appliances, scrap metal and old furniture to Stuntz Garage to be disposed of at no charge. Hibbing Police are hoping for more volunteers to help direct people, help with unloading and other tasks. Their hope is by hosting this one big community cleanup more than 70 other cleanups this summer could be prevented. To volunteer or ask questions about the disposal of other items, email the Hibbing PBA here.

Moose Lake, MN- The Moose Lake Area Historical Society is hosting auditions for its fall dinner production. The play, a melodrama called “The Wild Flowering of Chastity,” is being directed by Kris Lyons, a local retired teacher with years of theater experience. The performance is set for October 7. Organizers purposefully chose a one-act play so actors don’t have to give up too much summer to rehearsals. Auditions for the show will be held on June 13 and June 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Soo Line Event Center. Those interested in auditioning should contact Director Kris Lyons at 218-485-8553.

Duluth, MN- The 5th annual Duluth Monarch Festival is back for the start of June. Duluth Monarch Buddies is a local non-profit that works to educate the community on the dangers facing butterflies and working to increase local habitats. Over 100 waystations of milkweed and other pollinators have been certified in the Duluth area. The Duluth Monarch Festival will be held on Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Coppertop Church. There will be speakers, informational tables, plants to buy, crafts and of course butterflies to see.

