Two killed, several hurt in Barron County crash

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Barron County Sheriff’s Office released additional information regarding a two-vehicle crash that left two people dead and several others hurt.

According to an updated media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, a 54-year-old man from Spooner, Wis. area died in the crash. He was a passenger in the van and the father to the additional passengers in van. The driver of van was a 54-year-old man from the Rice Lake area and was flown out in critical condition. Other passengers in van range in age from 8-54. All are related to the man who died from the Spooner area. All other passengers were taken to area hospitals and treated for serious to minor injuries.

The media release says a 13-year-old from Elmwood area died in the crash. He was a passenger in the car. The driver of car is a 17-year-old from Elmwood and was taken to an area hospital by ambulance in serious condition. Other passengers in the car, both age 17 and from Elmwood, were flown to area hospitals in critical condition. All passengers in the car were related family members.

The media release notes that the injured deputy is at home recovering.

According to the media release, the Wisconsin State Patrol is handling the crash report and reconstruction of the scene. The media release adds the van did overturn in the ditch and start on fire. The car came to rest, upright, in a field.

Two people are dead and several others are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Barron County.

The Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened Monday afternoon around 5:52 p.m. on Highway 25 at County Road A, north of Ridgeland.

According to the initial investigation, a van with 10 people inside, ranging in age from 8 to 54, was driving north on Highway 25 when it was hit by a car carrying four teenagers driving west on County Road A.

A 54-year-old man in the van and a 13-year-old boy in the car died from their injuries. The driver of the van, a 54-year-old man, and two 17 year-old boys from the car were also flown from the scene in critical condition.

The rest of the passengers in the van and car were taken to area hospitals with serious to minor injuries. A deputy was also treated and released at an area hospital for smoke inhalation, after she had helped people get out of the van after it caught fire.

Highway 25 was closed by the Barron County Highway Department for four hours.

The crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol, which is handling reconstruction of the crash scene. The Barron County Medical Examiner’s office is also assisting.

Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, along with two Marshfield Medical Center Ambulances, a Mayo Ambulance, Cumberland Ambulance, Chetek Ambulance, Dallas Ambulance, Colfax Ambulance, Clear Lake Ambulance, Boyceville Ambulance, Dallas Fire Department, Ridgeland Fire Department, Barron County First Responders, three Lifelink Helicopters, North Memorial Helicopter, WI DNR Warden, Dunn County Sheriff’s Department and the WI State Patrol all responded to the scene.

