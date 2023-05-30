Superior announces lacrosse head coach

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - In December the WIAA announced lacrosse would be a sanctioned sport beginning in 2024.

Following the WIAA’s decision the Superior School Board held a meeting on February 13 where they voted to make boys and girls lacrosse teams for the inaugural 2024-2025 season.

Just over three months have passed and the Spartans boys team has found their head coach.

Aaron Anderson, a Superior high school grad and assistant football coach was named the first head coach for lacrosse at Superior.

“This is a great sport, it’s really got a great growth level in the area, our youth program has grown over the last few years and it’s really exciting to see the state and local school district turn it into a high school sport, so I’m really looking forward to getting these kids out there and giving them another opportunity to train,” said Anderson.

The search for the girls team head coach is still underway.

