Scattered storms over the next few days

By Hunter McCullough
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be keeping an eye out for developing showers and thunderstorms. After 4pm we will start to see scattered showers and thunderstorms. These will continue to sweep across the region through the evening. There is a small chance of some severe storms capable of producing large hail. Lows will be in the 50′s and 60′s.

WEDNESDAY: For Wednesday we will have partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 80′s with southerly winds 5-10mph. There will be a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Wednesday night there will be a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the 50′s and 60′s.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will see partly sunny skies with a 50% chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 70′s around the lake with an east wind. But temperatures inland will still make it into the upper 70′s and lower 80′s.

FRIDAY: Friday we will see the east wind continue. We will have partly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly away from the head of the lake though. The cool air off Lake Superior will keep some of the showers away. Highs will be in the 70′s around the lake, but 80′s inland.

