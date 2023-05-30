Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected over the next several days

Today: To kick off our Tuesday there will be the opportunity for a few showers here and there. Most of the late morning early afternoon hours should be spent dry with a mix of sun and clouds before more showers and thunderstorms redevelop in the later afternoon and evening hours. There will be a small chance of an isolated severe storm capable of producing large hail. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s but a southeasterly wind could keep us a tad cooler by the big lake.

Wednesday: Wednesday is pretty similar to that of today. The first half of the day should be spent mainly dry before we scattered shower and storms through afternoon/early evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with winds out of the south between 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Again, there is the opportunity for some scattered showers and thunder through the second half of the dy. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s around the lake, but 70′s inland. Winds will be east off of Lake Superior between 5-10 MPH.

