Piedmont Elementary closed due to water main break, students sent home

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth elementary school is closed Tuesday due to a water main break in the area.

Duluth Public School officials sent a message to parents Tuesday morning explaining Piedmont Elementary will be closed due to a water main break.

The issue has caused the whole building to be without water.

Any student that had been already picked up by the bus will be returned home.

Northern News Now reached out to Duluth School leaders to ask how students were being returned home. We did not immediately hear back.

Leaders apologized in the message to parents for any inconvenience this may have caused.

They are hopeful the issue will be resolved Tuesday so kids can return to school on Wednesday.

