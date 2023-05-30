Minnesota Governor to sign bill legalizing recreational marijuana Tuesday

Governor Tim Walz to sign Marijuana bill.
Governor Tim Walz to sign Marijuana bill.(KEYC)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota is set to join about two dozen other states when Governor Tim Walz signs a bill Tuesday legalizing recreational marijuana.

Walz will sign a bill to legalize recreational marijuana across the state for adults 21 and older. The bill will also erase low-level cannabis convictions.

Minnesota Legislature passed the 300-page bill that will also allow for regulated state-licensed businesses to sell it.

The new laws for possession and use take effect on August 1, 2023, but businesses will likely have to wait until summer of 2024 to sell it with a 10% tax on products.

