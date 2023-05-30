Independent party recommends closing Indus school, public meeting planned for Wednesday

KOOCHICHING COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - An independent party is now recommending a northern Minnesota school district shut down one of its schools to help erase growing financial challenges.

The South Koochiching Rainy River School District has two K-12 schools: the Northome School and the Indus School, which are about 80 miles apart from each other.

In March, the district’s school board voted to explore closing the Indus school to make up for a budget deficit of $400,000.

But the Indus community pushed back, saying that could leave some students with a 90-minute bus ride each day. They also pointed to the school’s history in the community and the strong teaching force they believe it holds.

After a public hearing in April, it was decided a neutral hearing officer, employed by a Twin Cities law firm, would review the situation and make a recommendation.

In that officer’s report, which Northern News Now obtained Tuesday, he weighed the region’s population trends, enrollment, the district’s financial history, and future financial expectations.

He also considered different cost-saving options, including a referendum, moving to a four-day school week, and having students learn virtually for part of the week.

Based on data outlined in his report, the hearing officer determined none of those options would be viable.

He now recommends closing the Indus school.

He says the per-student costs there are higher, the number of students facing a longer bus ride is lower, and it would be more expensive to repair that building than Northome, among other findings.

There’s a special school board meeting planned for Wednesday, May 31 where the hearing officer will present his findings.

According to online records, the meeting is planned for 6 p.m. at the Northome School Commons area.

The meeting is open to the public, according to the school board’s agenda.

After the presentation, the school board is expected to make a final vote on their next steps.

To view the full report, click here.

