Independent party recommends closing Indus school, public meeting planned for Wednesday

Indus School sign
Indus School sign(Northern News Now)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOOCHICHING COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - An independent party is now recommending a northern Minnesota school district shut down one of its schools to help erase growing financial challenges.

The South Koochiching Rainy River School District has two K-12 schools: the Northome School and the Indus School, which are about 80 miles apart from each other.

In March, the district’s school board voted to explore closing the Indus school to make up for a budget deficit of $400,000.

But the Indus community pushed back, saying that could leave some students with a 90-minute bus ride each day. They also pointed to the school’s history in the community and the strong teaching force they believe it holds.

After a public hearing in April, it was decided a neutral hearing officer, employed by a Twin Cities law firm, would review the situation and make a recommendation.

In that officer’s report, which Northern News Now obtained Tuesday, he weighed the region’s population trends, enrollment, the district’s financial history, and future financial expectations.

He also considered different cost-saving options, including a referendum, moving to a four-day school week, and having students learn virtually for part of the week.

Based on data outlined in his report, the hearing officer determined none of those options would be viable.

He now recommends closing the Indus school.

He says the per-student costs there are higher, the number of students facing a longer bus ride is lower, and it would be more expensive to repair that building than Northome, among other findings.

There’s a special school board meeting planned for Wednesday, May 31 where the hearing officer will present his findings.

According to online records, the meeting is planned for 6 p.m. at the Northome School Commons area.

The meeting is open to the public, according to the school board’s agenda.

After the presentation, the school board is expected to make a final vote on their next steps.

To view the full report, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 airlifted to hospital after Makinen Township house fire
Magic Smelt Parade is longtime Duluth tradition.
The Magic Smelt Parade: A silly, meaningful tradition
Police say Michael Armus Sr. convinced a would-be bank robber to walk away after he stopped to...
Man walks in on bank robbery, stops suspect with hug
Superior names Aaron Anderson head boys lacrosse coach.
Superior announces lacrosse head coach
Bear at North American Bear Center
North American Bear Center reacts to wildfire near facility Saturday

Latest News

Grandma's Marathon 2023
Goman, Tusken receive 2023 Rudy Perpich Public Service Award from Grandma’s Marathon
Governor Tim Walz signs Adult-Use Cannabis bill
Minnesota governor signs bill to legalize marijuana, effective this summer
The Damiano Center's Safe Storage program is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9...
Damiano Center opens Safe Storage Program to public
Brighton Beach construction
Brighton Beach construction resumes Tuesday