I-35 in Duluth to temporarily close this week for construction

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Traffic will be impacted this week on the I-35 Twin Ports Interchange Project.

MnDOT contractors will be working to pour the bridge deck for the project.

Officials say the work will require reduced lanes and temporary closures.

Wednesday, May 31: At 9 a.m. traffic will be placed in a two-line, two-way configuration on the southbound side of I-35.

Wednesday, May 31: Between approximately 9 p.m. and 12 a.m. I-35 will temporarily close in both directions from Garfield Avenue to 27th Avenue West.

Thursday, June 1: Between approximately 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. I-35 will temporarily close in both directions from Garfield Avenue to 27th Avenue West

During the full closures, northbound I-35 traffic will be detoured to the Highway 2 Bong Bridge into Superior, then follow I-535.

Southbound traffic will exit at 5th Avenue West and Lake Avenue and use city streets.

After work over the southbound lanes is completed, northbound and southbound traffic will be moved back to a two-lane, two-way configuration on the southbound lanes of I-35.

On Friday, June 2, at approximately 12 p.m., I-35 will reopen to two lanes of traffic in each direction.

