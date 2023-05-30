High school student shot, killed while playing basketball with friends

Police say a sixteen-year-old was shot and killed while playing basketball in New Haven on Memorial Day.
By Olivia Kalentek, Marcy Jones, Jay Kenney and Rob Polansky
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A 16-year-old was shot and killed while playing basketball in Connecticut on Memorial Day.

Police identified the victim as Mark Mulongo, a Hillhouse High School student.

The shooting happened near Reed Street and Shelton Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Monday.

A 16-year-old was shot and killed while playing basketball in New Haven on Memorial Day, according to police.

Police said Mark was outside playing basketball with his friends when he was struck by gunfire.

The teen was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital for medical treatment.

He died in the hospital as a result of his injuries, police said.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss of young life,” New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said. “Our detectives are working tirelessly to piece together the events that led to this tragedy. We are asking anyone who may have information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, to come forward and help us bring those responsible to justice.”

While police believe it was a targeted incident, they say the teen may not have been the intended victim.

Police say a sixteen-year-old was shot and killed while playing basketball in New Haven on Memorial Day.

Copyright 2023 WSFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 airlifted to hospital after Makinen Township house fire
Magic Smelt Parade is longtime Duluth tradition.
The Magic Smelt Parade: A silly, meaningful tradition
Police say Michael Armus Sr. convinced a would-be bank robber to walk away after he stopped to...
Man walks in on bank robbery, stops suspect with hug
Bear at North American Bear Center
North American Bear Center reacts to wildfire near facility Saturday
Superior names Aaron Anderson head boys lacrosse coach.
Superior announces lacrosse head coach

Latest News

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York reversed a 2021 ruling that found bankruptcy...
Ruling clears way for Purdue Pharma to settle opioid claims, protect Sacklers from lawsuits
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson is shown in...
Florida deputy faces trial for alleged failure to confront Parkland school shooter
An electric Jeep Wrangler is displayed on the showroom floor at the Dan O'Brien Auto Group...
Want the $7,500 tax credit for an electric vehicle? Consider leasing.
Duluth Public Schools logo
Piedmont Elementary closed due to water main break, students sent home
65-year-old woman attacked by bear in Nisswa
Authorities share tips to avoid dangerous situation after black bear attack in Nisswa