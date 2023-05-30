Hermantown Fleet Farm hosts ‘Taps Across America’ Memorial Day event

Soldiers at Fleet Farm ahead of Taps Across America
Soldiers at Fleet Farm ahead of Taps Across America
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - At 3 p.m. Memorial Day, the sound of buglers could heard around the world.

In honor of the fallen soldiers, Fleet Farm hosted Taps Across America in partnership with Taps for Veterans this Memorial Day.

Hermantown is one of the 48 Fleet Farm stores in Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin participated in this year’s Taps Across America event.

The event is in its third year, beginning in 2020 when retired Air Force bugler Jari Villanueva founded Taps for Veterans.

The original idea was to invite musicians to sound “Taps” from their front porches all at the same time in place of picnics, parades and other celebrations that were cancelled due to the pandemic.

The response was overwhelming: More than 10,000 musicians joined nationwide.

It has since turned into an annual tribute for fallen soldiers to be remembered on Memorial Day.

