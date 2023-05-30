Ground broken on 52 units of affordable housing in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - One Roof Community Housing and Three Rivers Community Action held a groundbreaking Tuesday for the new Brewery Creek Apartments housing community located in Duluth’s Medical District.

The event was held at the location of what will soon be 52 apartment units on the corner of North 6th Avenue East and East 4th Street.

One Roof Community Housing acquired the site in 2018 through grant funding support from the city, the Fond du Lac Band and an anonymous donor.

Of Brewery Creek’s 52 units, 32 will be targeted to serve young adults with a history of homelessness and ten will be made available to Fond du Lac Band members.

With the location being near Essentia Health, Essentia is also investing in the project.

Essentia’s original $100,000 donation was recently increased to $1.43 million to help ensure the project gets done.

The City has further committed Tax Increment Financing to make this development a reality, and Duluth LISC provided a pre-development loan to the project. Minnesota Housing is providing the largest amounts of financing for the project through a variety of sources.

Other partners include Lifehouse, the Human Development Center, Duluth HRA, Strategic Housing Agency, Midwest Housing Equity Group and Frerich’s Construction.

Frerich’s Construction has already begun work on the five-story elevator building that is expected to be completed in May of 2024.

