Goman, Tusken receive 2023 Rudy Perpich Public Service Award from Grandma’s Marathon

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Grandma’s Marathon has named the two recipients for the 2023 Rudy Perpich Public Service Award.

Pete Goman and Mike Tusken will both be receiving this year’s award from Grandma’s Marathon.

The Rudy Perpich Public Service Award is named after the late Minnesota Governor Rudy Perpich.

The award is presented annually to elected officials or public employees who have exhibited immense dedication and service to Grandma’s Marathon.

Both men have been long-serving law enforcement officers in northern Minnesota.

Tusken recently retired as chief of the Duluth Police Department and Goman is currently a Lieutenant for the Minnesota State Patrol.

According to race officials, Tusken has been involved with Grandma’s Marathon since the early 1990s.

His role has increased from standing a post on race day to most recently serving as one of the leaders of safety and security efforts for the weekend.

After the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013, Tusken played a role in the rethinking and reworking of many strategies and protocols used by police during large-scale events, including Grandma’s Marathon.

In addition, he was a leader in directing and marshaling the services of local, state, and federal agencies for the race weekend to help create a safety and security blueprint, which is still used today.

“The names have changed over the years, but our commitment to continuous improvement has been constant,” Tusken said. “Putting on such an amazing event is made possible by all the great people in this community, and I have fond memories of those people who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to always make Grandma’s Marathon a safe and spectacular event.”

In July of 2022, Tusken retired from the DPD after 30 years with the organization, six of which he was chief.

Race leaders say Goman is another integral piece of the pre-race safety and security planning as well as the race weekend staffing.

Since he grew up in Duluth, Goman’s first involvement with Grandma’s Marathon was as a member of the Boy Scouts Troop 9 water station volunteer group.

Now, he and the state patrol assist primarily with traffic control and security during race day but in some years provided resources for air support and explosive detection.

“Each year, I’m amazed by the collaboration that occurs in the planning stages of the race,” Goman said. “Everybody comes to the table ready to do their part and, in many cases, more than their part. There are so many people who have spent countless hours developing, modifying, and executing a fantastic plan for Grandma’s Marathon, and I’m happy to have been part of it and to accept this award on their behalf.”

Goman says he has held one of his favorite roles for Grandma’s Marathon over the past several years, driving the lead Minnesota State Patrol vehicle to escort the lead elite runners on the racecourse from Two Harbors to Duluth.

