Damiano Center opens Safe Storage Program to public

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Damiano Center opened its Safe Storage program to the public Tuesday after months of preparation.

The Safe Storage program allows those experiencing housing insecurity to safely store their belongings in a secure area.

“It’s a secure place and they can be long-term or short-term, they can come during program hours to bring items in to pick up items,” Jennifer Eaton, the program’s coordinator, said.

The program was made possible by $31,000 from the City of Duluth that was given to the center in March.

The money came from the Minnesota Opioid Settlement Fund.

“People may not want everybody to know that they’re facing housing insecurity,” Eaton said. “So this may help relieve that a little bit for them by being able to keep their items here.”

There are over 100 large storage bins for people to place items like clothing, important documents and prized possessions.

“We’ve definitely heard a lot of feedback about just needing somewhere to keep those basic things and it’s really, like it’s a really big dignity thing too,” she said.

According to Eaton, you don’t need an ID to sign up for a bin, but program staff will collect basic information and take your picture.

It will be open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Damiano Center is located on W 4th St in Duluth.

