City by City: Grand Marais, Chisholm, Hayward

By Kendall Jarboe
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Grand Marais, MN- Work on a culvert replacement project in Grand Marais begins Tuesday. MnDOT will work on Highway 61 near Chippewa Cemetery Road. Drivers can expect single-lane traffic and minor delays until work is complete. Officials estimate it will take at least 20 days.

Chisholm, MN- There is a new exhibit open in Chisholm. The Minnesota Discovery Center’s Exhibit Researcher Jason Scorich is inviting everyone to learn about the history of the prohibition on the early Iron Range. The free event is happening Thursday at 6:30 p.m. It will dig deep into the largest moonshine bust in Northern Minnesota’s history. Click here for more information.

Hayward, WI- The Sherman and Ruth Weiss Community Library is hosting its Summer Reading Program from June 5 through July 31. The program is for people of all ages, and you can do it at your own pace or with your family. Besides reading, you can also earn activity badges when you get outside in nature. To see how to track your progress and what prizes you could win, click here.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Town of Namakagon, Iron Range, Lincoln Park

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking: Authorities battling wildfire near Ely. (Photo credit: Deb Campbell)
Authorities battle wildfire near Ely Saturday
Magic Smelt Parade is longtime Duluth tradition.
The Magic Smelt Parade: A silly, meaningful tradition
Fire crews respond to structure fire near Makinen Township Monday morning
An American Black Bear.
Woman hospitalized after bear attack near Nisswa Friday
Man hospitalized, Structure damaged in fire Sunday in Gnesen Township
Man hospitalized, structure damaged in fire Sunday in Gnesen Township

Latest News

Soldiers at Fleet Farm ahead of Taps Across America
Hermantown Fleet Farm hosts ‘Taps Across America’ Memorial Day event
Superior names Aaron Anderson head boys lacrosse coach.
Superior announces lacrosse head coach
City by City: Grand Marais, Chisholm, Hayward
University of Minnesota-Duluth's Great Lakes research vessel the Blue Heron
BRIDGE BOUND: UMD’s Blue Heron charters ‘world-class research’