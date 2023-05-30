City by City: Grand Marais, Chisholm, Hayward

Grand Marais, MN- Work on a culvert replacement project in Grand Marais begins Tuesday. MnDOT will work on Highway 61 near Chippewa Cemetery Road. Drivers can expect single-lane traffic and minor delays until work is complete. Officials estimate it will take at least 20 days.

Chisholm, MN- There is a new exhibit open in Chisholm. The Minnesota Discovery Center’s Exhibit Researcher Jason Scorich is inviting everyone to learn about the history of the prohibition on the early Iron Range. The free event is happening Thursday at 6:30 p.m. It will dig deep into the largest moonshine bust in Northern Minnesota’s history. Click here for more information.

Hayward, WI- The Sherman and Ruth Weiss Community Library is hosting its Summer Reading Program from June 5 through July 31. The program is for people of all ages, and you can do it at your own pace or with your family. Besides reading, you can also earn activity badges when you get outside in nature. To see how to track your progress and what prizes you could win, click here.

