Brighton Beach construction resumes Tuesday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Park improvements and coastal restoration work at Duluth’s Brighton Beach starts up again Tuesday.

Adopted on August 19, 2019, the Brighton Beach Mini-Master Plan Update called for extension of the Lakewalk, relocation of the road away from the shoreline, and restoration of the shoreline.

Brighton Beach has had repeated storm damage from Lake Superior and city leaders say it would experience future damage unless crews tackle these projects now.

Officials say improvements at the park will include new park landscaping and amenities, shoreline stabilization, improved access to the shore, and replacement of non-native plant species.

During construction, the section of the newly extended Lakewalk through Brighton Beach will remain open.

Users should expect the potential for intermittent, temporary closures for materials and equipment that may need to cross the trail.

When the park landscape restoration and improvements are completed, the landscaped areas will be temporarily fenced to allow new turf to become established.

Use of the park will be limited to the improved pathways and the Lakewalk for several months until the turf is well-established.

Construction of park amenities and landscape restoration is expected to be completed by the fall of 2023.

However, Brighton Beach road construction is expected to start in the summer of 2024.

Due to the ongoing long-term closures for construction, there will be no events, programming, or reservations allowed at Brighton Beach until fall 2024 at the earliest.

The memorial benches that had been placed at Brighton Beach will be removed and preserved during construction.

They will be reinstalled towards the end of construction.

City leaders say families of loved ones that are remembered with a memorial bench are asked to provide updated contact information to Allison Brooks, Parks Project Technician at (218) 730-4304 or by email.

This is so family members are available to discuss bench placement options consistent with the park designs.

Park designs do have incorporated space for all existing memorial benches.

No new benches will be accepted at this time.

For more information about the project or to submit comments or questions, click here.

