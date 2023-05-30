Artificial intelligence threatens extinction, experts say in new warning

FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying...
FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying output from ChatGPT, March 21, 2023, in Boston.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Scientists and tech industry leaders issued a new warning Tuesday about the perils that artificial intelligence poses to humankind.

“Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war,” said the statement posted online.

Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, and Geoffrey Hinton, a computer scientist known as the godfather of artificial intelligence, were among the hundreds of leading figures who signed the statement, which was posted on the Center for AI Safety’s website.

Worries about artificial intelligence systems outsmarting humans and running wild have intensified with the rise of a new generation of highly capable AI chatbots such as ChatGPT.

More than 1,000 researchers and technologists, including Elon Musk, signed a letter earlier this year calling for a six-month pause on AI development because, they said, it poses “profound risks to society and humanity.”

Countries around the world are scrambling to come up with regulations for the developing technology, with the European Union blazing the trail with its AI Act expected to be approved later this year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 airlifted to hospital after Makinen Township house fire
Magic Smelt Parade is longtime Duluth tradition.
The Magic Smelt Parade: A silly, meaningful tradition
Police say Michael Armus Sr. convinced a would-be bank robber to walk away after he stopped to...
Man walks in on bank robbery, stops suspect with hug
Bear at North American Bear Center
North American Bear Center reacts to wildfire near facility Saturday
Superior names Aaron Anderson head boys lacrosse coach.
Superior announces lacrosse head coach

Latest News

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York reversed a 2021 ruling that found bankruptcy...
Ruling clears way for Purdue Pharma to settle opioid claims, protect Sacklers from lawsuits
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson is shown in...
Florida deputy faces trial for alleged failure to confront Parkland school shooter
An electric Jeep Wrangler is displayed on the showroom floor at the Dan O'Brien Auto Group...
Want the $7,500 tax credit for an electric vehicle? Consider leasing.
Duluth Public Schools logo
Piedmont Elementary closed due to water main break, students sent home
65-year-old woman attacked by bear in Nisswa
Authorities share tips to avoid dangerous situation after black bear attack in Nisswa