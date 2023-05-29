Showers and thunderstorms expected this week

By Adam Lorch
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have partly sunny skies and mild temperatures. After 6pm we will see some showers and thunderstorms roll into Central Minnesota. As they enter a more stable atmosphere, they will fall apart. Then, after midnight we will see another round of showers and thunderstorms in Central Minnesota. Those will slide east into the Ports early Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the 50′s.

Tonight
Tonight(KBJR WX)

TUESDAY: There will be a chance of some early morning showers and thunderstorms. Then there will be a break late morning before more redeveloping thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening. There will be a small chance of an isolated severe storm capable of producing large hail. Highs will be in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s with southerly winds 10-15mph.

Tomorrow
Tomorrow(KBJR WX)
Severe Threat
Severe Threat(KBJR WX)

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will see another 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The best chance will be in the afternoon/early evening. Highs will be in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s with southerly winds 5-10mph.

Wednesday
Wednesday(KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: We continue to see a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Highs will be in the 60′s and 70′s around the lake, but 70′s inland. Winds will be east 5-10mph.

Fire Danger
Fire Danger(KBJR WX)
7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking: Authorities battling wildfire near Ely. (Photo credit: Deb Campbell)
Authorities battle wildfire near Ely Saturday
An American Black Bear.
Woman hospitalized after bear attack near Nisswa Friday
Fire crews respond to structure fire near Makinen Township Monday morning
Man hospitalized, Structure damaged in fire Sunday in Gnesen Township
Man hospitalized, structure damaged in fire Sunday in Gnesen Township
Magic Smelt Parade is longtime Duluth tradition.
The Magic Smelt Parade: A silly, meaningful tradition

Latest News

MAY 29, PM WEATHER
First Alert Forecast
Dry Memorial Day, some showers and storms for mid-week
Fire advisories cover most of the region Sunday and may be extended into Monday as well.
Fire Danger high on Sunday and possibly Memorial Day, too, before rain arrives Tuesday
The risk for wildfire is high in Minnesota and Wisconsin
Sunshine will linger Sunday and Monday before rain arrives Tuesday