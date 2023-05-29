Showers and thunderstorms expected this week

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have partly sunny skies and mild temperatures. After 6pm we will see some showers and thunderstorms roll into Central Minnesota. As they enter a more stable atmosphere, they will fall apart. Then, after midnight we will see another round of showers and thunderstorms in Central Minnesota. Those will slide east into the Ports early Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the 50′s.

Tonight (KBJR WX)

TUESDAY: There will be a chance of some early morning showers and thunderstorms. Then there will be a break late morning before more redeveloping thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening. There will be a small chance of an isolated severe storm capable of producing large hail. Highs will be in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s with southerly winds 10-15mph.

Tomorrow (KBJR WX)

Severe Threat (KBJR WX)

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will see another 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The best chance will be in the afternoon/early evening. Highs will be in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s with southerly winds 5-10mph.

Wednesday (KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: We continue to see a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Highs will be in the 60′s and 70′s around the lake, but 70′s inland. Winds will be east 5-10mph.

Fire Danger (KBJR WX)

7-Day (KBJR WX)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.