Red Flag Warning issued for northeastern Minnesota

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Red Flag Warning has been issued for three counties in northeastern Minnesota.

The National Weather Service issued the warning to be in effect until 8 p.m. Monday due to extreme fire risk conditions.

Cook, Lake, and St. Louis County are affected by this warning.

According to the Minnesota DNR, a Red Flag Warning is issued when fires can spread quickly and easily progress out of control due to the current weather conditions including low humidity, gusty winds, and dry fuels.

Residents should not burn in the affected counties.

In addition, residents should check any recent burning they may have done to ensure the fire is completely out.

It is stated the DNR will not issue or activate open burning permits during the Red Flag Warning.

Campfires are discouraged.

For more information or updates, click here.

