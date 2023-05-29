North American Bear Center reacts to wildfire near facility Saturday

ELY, MN. (Northern News Now) - As authorities from the Minnesota DNR, local fire departments, and the Forest Service battled a fire near Ely Saturday, leaders with the North American Bear Center waited as smoke filled their grounds.

According to a DNR official, air support was brought in to extinguish the blaze.

The fire was located near the North American Bear Center.

According to the center’s Senior Director of Operations Scott Edgett, having a wildfire that close to their facility created a tense situation.

“The smoke, we were in smoke, there was ashes coming down at times. It was nothing heavy, but there was just ashes coming down. And it was a real threat, the closest threat we’ve had yet,” said Edgett.

Edgett said he’s grateful for all the hard work from the crews who worked to battle the fire.

Although it wasn’t needed on Saturday, the center has a contingency plan in place in the event an evacuation is necessary for both people and bears.

