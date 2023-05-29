MSHSL Baseball Playoff schedule released: Esko, Hermantown and South Ridge earn top seeds
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Sunday afternoon, the MSHSL released the brackets for the 2023 baseball playoffs.
The top three Section 7A seeds include: (1) South Ridge, (2) Cherry, and (3) Barnum. The top three Section 7AA seeds include: (1) Esko, (2) Rock Ridge, (3) Duluth Marshall. For the entire bracket visit:
Postseason (mnbaseballhub.com)
Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.