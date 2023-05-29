Man hospitalized, structure damaged in fire Sunday in Gnesen Township

Man hospitalized, Structure damaged in fire Sunday in Gnesen Township
Man hospitalized, Structure damaged in fire Sunday in Gnesen Township(KBJR)
By Robb Coles
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GNESEN TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man in Gnesen Township was hospitalized with burns to his arms and back after a fire Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, around 2:30 p.m., crews responded to a report of a structure fire on the 4300 block of Three Lakes Road.

When responders arrived, they located a 70-year-old male outside with burns to his arms and back.

The structure was fully engulfed and was a total loss.

The man was treated by deputies and first responders at the scene and then transported to St. Luke’s by Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

There was no human loss of life.

The Red Cross was contacted on the owner’s behalf and is working with them to offer assistance.

According to authorities, the fire did not seem suspicious in nature.

St. Louis County Sheriff’s Deputies, Gnesen, Rice Lake, Fredenberg, Normanna, Cotton, Ellsburg, and MN Air National Guard Fire Departments worked to put out the fire.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office responded and will be investigating the fire.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Breaking: Authorities battling wildfire near Ely. (Photo credit: Deb Campbell)
Authorities battle wildfire near Ely Saturday
An American Black Bear.
Woman hospitalized after bear attack near Nisswa Friday
Drug paraphernalia legal in Minnesota
Minnesota becomes first state to legalize all drug paraphernalia
Soon, Governor Walz is expected to sign a bill into law, making recreational marijuana legal.
Duluth business owner, economist react to cannabis legalization

Latest News

Fire advisories cover most of the region Sunday and may be extended into Monday as well.
Fire Danger high on Sunday and possibly Memorial Day, too, before rain arrives Tuesday
Sunday video forecast with meteorologist Dave Anderson May 28
Sunday forecast with meteorologist Dave Anderson May 28
Fire Risk: NWS issues Red Flag Warning for many MN counties
Fire Risk: NWS issues Red Flag Warning for many MN counties