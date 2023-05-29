Man hospitalized, structure damaged in fire Sunday in Gnesen Township

GNESEN TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man in Gnesen Township was hospitalized with burns to his arms and back after a fire Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, around 2:30 p.m., crews responded to a report of a structure fire on the 4300 block of Three Lakes Road.

When responders arrived, they located a 70-year-old male outside with burns to his arms and back.

The structure was fully engulfed and was a total loss.

The man was treated by deputies and first responders at the scene and then transported to St. Luke’s by Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

There was no human loss of life.

The Red Cross was contacted on the owner’s behalf and is working with them to offer assistance.

According to authorities, the fire did not seem suspicious in nature.

St. Louis County Sheriff’s Deputies, Gnesen, Rice Lake, Fredenberg, Normanna, Cotton, Ellsburg, and MN Air National Guard Fire Departments worked to put out the fire.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office responded and will be investigating the fire.

