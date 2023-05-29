Firefighter stabbed while fighting blazes along interstate

Austin Fire Department shift commander Eddie Martinez told the Austin American-Statesman that...
Austin Fire Department shift commander Eddie Martinez told the Austin American-Statesman that the firefighter’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas firefighter was stabbed in the thigh early Monday morning by a man accused of starting the multiple fires firefighters were putting out along Interstate 35 in Austin, authorities said.

Austin Fire Department shift commander Eddie Martinez told the Austin American-Statesman that the firefighter’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Martinez said the man accused of starting the fires had walked onto the interstate, and as firefighters tried to remove him from the roadway, he became agitated and stabbed the firefighter.

The fire department said on Twitter that the injured firefighter was treated at a hospital and released and that now “he’s home and doing ok.”

Fire officials say the suspect was arrested on the scene.

Authorities did not immediately say what object the firefighter was stabbed with.

Lanes on Interstate 35 near the incident were closed for a time but had reopened by 5:45 a.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking: Authorities battling wildfire near Ely. (Photo credit: Deb Campbell)
Authorities battle wildfire near Ely Saturday
An American Black Bear.
Woman hospitalized after bear attack near Nisswa Friday
Man hospitalized, Structure damaged in fire Sunday in Gnesen Township
Man hospitalized, structure damaged in fire Sunday in Gnesen Township
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Fire crews respond to Structure fire near Makinen Township Monday morning

Latest News

The car driven by Kyle Kirkwood, top, flips over after a crash in the second turn during the...
Penske: IndyCar sure to investigate wheel that flew over stands from Indy 500 wreck
(Source: MGN)
Red Flag Warning issued for northeastern Minnesota
Emergency crews responded to the scene of what appeared to be a partial building collapse in...
1 person rescued overnight after part of apartment building collapses in Iowa; structure to be demolished
Make sure you're keeping your skin protected.
Make sure to wear sunscreen correctly
FILE - Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, wins the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby...
Horse racing authority calls for emergency summit with Churchill Downs in wake of 12 deaths