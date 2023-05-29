Fire crews respond to Structure fire near Makinen Township Monday morning

(MGN)
By Northern News Now staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MN-- Fire crews from Across St. Louis County were called to a structure fire just after 4:00 am Monday morning to reports of a structure fire.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Flames were seen coming from the exterior of the house when crews arrived on the scene with all residents accounted for.

The sheriff’s office says Two adults suffered severe burns, with one being airlifted to a Duluth area hospital, and the other being airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center burn unit.

Two others were transported by private vehicles to local area hospitals for treatment.

The structure is deemed a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Fire Marshals Office.

This is a developing story check back for updates.

