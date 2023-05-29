Duluth Huskies prepare for season opener against Bismarck

By Alexis Beckett
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Huskies are back in town and ready to handle “unfinished business.”

On Sunday afternoon, the Huskies held their first practice, ahead of their season opener on Monday against the Bismarck Larks.

The Huskies are entering their 20th season in the Northwoods League and are ready to continue to build on their recent success in the last few years. After coming up short in the 2022 Championship, Head Coach Marcus Pointer feels that the team is ready to complete the job saying, “There’s some unfinished business. A lot of these guys were eager to come back and they’ve kind’ve reached out themselves like ‘Hey I wanna come back and win one.’ So it was good to see, knowing that a lot of guys enjoyed themselves and were eager to come back.”

The Huskies will play in game one against the Larks will on Monday at 7:05 p.m.

