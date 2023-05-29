Duluth Dylan Fest 2023 comes to close Sunday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Dylan Fest came to a close Sunday.

The final event of the nine day festival was held at Wussow’s Concert Cafe.

In total there were 17 events this year.

Organizers said attendees came from across the country and even overseas to take part in the celebration.

According to organizer Laura Whitney, Dylan Fest helps introduce new, younger generations to the music of Bob Dylan.

“We would really like young people to be interested in his music, and we’re hoping that maybe people can take it and make it their own,” said Whitney.

According to Whitney, the fest is made possible by generous donors and a relatively small group of organizers.

