Dry Memorial Day, some showers and storms for mid-week

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

Today: For our Memorial Day Monday we should be mainly dry with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies overhead. Northeasterly winds could keep us a tad cooler by Lake Superior. High temperatures climb into the 60s and 70s by the lake with the 80s for inland portions of the area. Winds are of the northeast between 5-10 MPH.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Tuesday: Tuesday there is the opportunity for a few showers and storms through the day. It won’t be raining all day, but instead there will be scattered pop-up shower and storms. There is the opportunity that a few isolated storms could be strong to severe in nature, generally from the Iron Range points south. If we do see any severe weather the main threats would be winds and potentially large hail. Winds are out of the east between 5-10 MPH.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Wednesday: Again for Wednesday there is the potential for a few showers and storms through the day. Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds are out of the east between 5-10 MPH.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.