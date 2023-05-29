BRIDGE BOUND: UMD’s Blue Heron charters ‘world-class research’

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - One research vessel owned and operated by the University of Minnesota-Duluth is dedicated to better exploring the Great Lakes region.

The Blue Heron, built-in 1985, was a fishing vessel in the Grand Banks of Newfoundland before UMD purchased it in 1997.

For the past 25 years, the old fishing boat turned research vessel now explores the Great Lakes.

This year, a team of researchers from UMD is looking at algae blooms on the lakes.

“Our primary project that we are working on this year is looking at harmful algae blooms, such as cyanobacteria, and just algae growth in the Great Lakes,” says Doug Ricketts, Marine Superintendent, and Senior Research Associate. “The researcher is comparing what is happening on Lake Superior, which is not that much, down to Lake Erie. Those researchers are just trying to get a better understanding of toxins and algae in the Great Lakes.”

Algae bloom research is far from the only work the Blue Heron is capable of.

Wayne Lusardi, Michigan’s Maritime Archaeologist, says the Blue Heron and other research vessels like her on the lakes help to unearth hidden stuff deep below the surface including shipwrecks, plane wrecks, and even long-lost civilizations.

“There are pre-contact Native American sights that are both watercraft and paleo landscapes when the lake levels were considerably lower than they are today,” explains Lusardi. “There are trees and forests underwater in all of the Great Lakes where people lived and hunted many thousands of years ago.”

While their research and missions are different, both men agree the Blue Heron and the ships like her out on the Great Lakes help to provide a better understanding of the massive bodies of water.

“Meeting here in Duluth, it is pretty awesome to get to know some of the folks that are actually doing the on-water operations,” says Lusardi. “They are the people that are running the boats, that are running the fleets, and creating the technologies I use as an archeologist.”

“Here we are in the middle of the continent and the students have the opportunity to work with researchers doing world-class research,” states Ricketts.

Another important mission for the Blue Heron is the annual deployment of UMD buoys on Lake Superior, which will happen Wednesday.

The buoys measure air temperature, water temperature, and wave height in and around the Twin Ports.

That data is used to help create the National Weather Service-Duluth’s marine forecast for Lake Superior.

