Body recovered in St. Croix River identified as teen who fell at Taylor Falls

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After nearly two months, the teen who fell into the St. Croix River has been found dead.

D’Andrea Sanvig, 18, of Luck, WI fell into the St. Croix River at the Interstate State Park in Taylor Falls on April 11.

Sanvig was near a rock ledge overlooking the river when he lost his footing and fell off a cliff into the water.

At approximately 11 a.m. on Friday, May 26, the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a group canoeing on the St. Croix River south of the Taylor Falls area.

The group reported they found a dead body floating in the water.

Authorities say the deceased individual was transferred to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and definitive identification.

On Sunday, May 28, the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office was advised by the medical examiner’s office that the recovered body was Sanvig.

It is stated his death has been classified as a drowning.

Derek Anklan, a Captain for the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement in a Facebook post Sunday:

“Over the past month, extensive efforts have been put forth in an attempt to locate D’Andrea. We are grateful his family is able to move towards closure from this situation. Many agencies assisted in the initial rescue attempts and ultimate recovery efforts of D’ Andrea.

Taylors Falls Fire Department: Search and recovery efforts, Shafer Franconia Fire & Rescue: Search and ultimate recovery of D’Andrea, Almelund Fire & Rescue: Search and recovery efforts, Chisago City Fire Department: Search and recovery efforts, Stacy Lent Fire Department: Search and recovery efforts, US National Park Service, Minnesota State Patrol Aviation Unit, MN and WI DNR, St. Croix Falls, WI PD, Interstate State Park Staff, St Louis County Sheriff’s Office - Water Patrol Unit, Northstar Search and Rescue, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, Casey’s Gas Station, Taylors Falls

And a special thanks to the Andover, MN High School students and staff for their professionalism and understanding. Their 911 call helped locate and ultimately bring D’Andrea home to his family.”

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.