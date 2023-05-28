Woman hospitalized after bear attack near Nisswa Friday

An American Black Bear.
An American Black Bear.(Pixabay)
By Robb Coles
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NISSWA, MN. (Northern News Now) - According to the Minnesota DNR, a woman was treated and released from the hospital after being injured by a black bear near Nisswa early Friday morning.

The woman was staying at a cabin near Gull Lake and let her dog outside shortly after midnight.

She went into the yard to check on the dog and the bear swiped at her, striking her in several places.

The bear left the immediate area after the incident.

The woman’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

Before this incident, there had been no reported complaints of bear activity in the area this spring.

Minnesota DNR wildlife staff believe the bear likely was startled by the quick appearance of the dog in the middle of the night and then swatted the woman as a way to defend itself.

Since 1987, this is the tenth bear attack involving serious injuries to a person that the DNR has documented.

None has caused human death.

For tips on what to do in a bear encounter, click here.

