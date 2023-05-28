MSHSL Softball: Section 7AAA Playoffs

Elimination Bracket
By Alexis Beckett
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - Braun Park was the host of Saturday’s Section 7AAA playoff games.

In the Championship Bracket Quarterfinals, (1) Chisago Lakes defeated (5) Cloquet 4-3 and will face (2) North Branch Area who defeated (3) Hermantown 3-0.

After Hermantown’s 6-5 victory over Hibbing in the elimination bracket, they will face Grand Rapids who completed a 12-4 win over Cloquet.

For more information on the Section 7AAA Playoffs, visit:

2023 Section 7AAA Softball, Girls Tournament | MSHSL

