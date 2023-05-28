Fire Risk: NWS issues Red Flag Warning for many MN counties

Fire Risk: NWS issues Red Flag Warning for many MN counties
By Robb Coles
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ITASCA COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for several counties in northern Minnesota.

The warning goes into effect Sunday, May 28, starting at noon until 9 p.m., due to extreme fire risk conditions.

A Red Flag Warning means fires can spread quickly and easily become out of control under the current weather conditions, including low humidity, high winds, and warm temperatures.

Officials advise people to refrain from burning in counties where a Red Flag Warning is in effect and should check any recent burning they may have done to ensure the fire is completely out.

According to the DNR, affected counties include Becker, Beltrami, Big Stone, Cass, Chippewa, Clay, Clearwater, Cook, Crow Wing, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lac Qui Parle, Lake, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Roseau, St Louis County, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Wilkin, and Yellow Medicine.

The DNR will not issue or activate open burning permits during the Red Flag Warning, and campfires are discouraged.

Red Flag Warnings are evolving situations, for current conditions and updates click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

