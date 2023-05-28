Fire Danger high on Sunday and possibly Memorial Day, too, before rain arrives Tuesday

By Dave Anderson
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER STORY: A large cell of high air pressure continues to move slowly over the Great Lakes and its downward push is stifling most cloud development. That and a southerly wind are helping to make our temperatures summery. It is also drying us out. That raises the risk of wildfire and most of the Northland faces some sort of Fire Advisory. This pattern may be with us through Monday. A low pressure system will try to bring clouds, rain and thunder from Tuesday to Thursday with spotty showers following through early Friday.

Fire advisories cover most of the region Sunday and may be extended into Monday as well.
Fire advisories cover most of the region Sunday and may be extended into Monday as well.(KBJR)

SUNDAY NIGHT: The sky will be clear to partly cloudy due to the lingering presence of the high. The morning low temperatures will be near 49. The wind will be E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Memorial Day will be the last of the sunny and dry stretch. The daytime high will be near 78. The wind will be SE 5-15 mph.

Click above for the video forecast

TUESDAY: The day will feature increasing clouds and they’ll kick out a 40% chance for showers and storms in the late afternoon. The morning low will be 52. The high will go towards 77. The wind will be S 10-20 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: The low pressure system coming our way Tuesday to Thursday could bring fair amounts of rain, especially on Wednesday and Thursday, which we definitely need. Showers may wrap up Friday morning, just in time for a sunny weekend. Temperature trends stay warm for the most part. One exception will be a slide back to the 60′s briefly on Friday.

Memorial Day will be sunny and dry but a stormy period could start Tuesday.
Memorial Day will be sunny and dry but a stormy period could start Tuesday.(KBJR)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Breaking: Authorities battling wildfire near Ely. (Photo credit: Deb Campbell)
Authorities battle wildfire near Ely Saturday
An American Black Bear.
Woman hospitalized after bear attack near Nisswa Friday
Drug paraphernalia legal in Minnesota
Minnesota becomes first state to legalize all drug paraphernalia
Soon, Governor Walz is expected to sign a bill into law, making recreational marijuana legal.
Duluth business owner, economist react to cannabis legalization

Latest News

The risk for wildfire is high in Minnesota and Wisconsin
Sunshine will linger Sunday and Monday before rain arrives Tuesday
Saturday will be sunny and warm
Sunny, dry Saturday will likely lift wildfire threat to high levels
MAY 26, PM WEATHER
First Alert Forecast
Memorial Day weekend forecast looking great