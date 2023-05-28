Fire Danger high on Sunday and possibly Memorial Day, too, before rain arrives Tuesday

WEATHER STORY: A large cell of high air pressure continues to move slowly over the Great Lakes and its downward push is stifling most cloud development. That and a southerly wind are helping to make our temperatures summery. It is also drying us out. That raises the risk of wildfire and most of the Northland faces some sort of Fire Advisory. This pattern may be with us through Monday. A low pressure system will try to bring clouds, rain and thunder from Tuesday to Thursday with spotty showers following through early Friday.

Fire advisories cover most of the region Sunday and may be extended into Monday as well. (KBJR)

SUNDAY NIGHT: The sky will be clear to partly cloudy due to the lingering presence of the high. The morning low temperatures will be near 49. The wind will be E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Memorial Day will be the last of the sunny and dry stretch. The daytime high will be near 78. The wind will be SE 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: The day will feature increasing clouds and they’ll kick out a 40% chance for showers and storms in the late afternoon. The morning low will be 52. The high will go towards 77. The wind will be S 10-20 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: The low pressure system coming our way Tuesday to Thursday could bring fair amounts of rain, especially on Wednesday and Thursday, which we definitely need. Showers may wrap up Friday morning, just in time for a sunny weekend. Temperature trends stay warm for the most part. One exception will be a slide back to the 60′s briefly on Friday.

Memorial Day will be sunny and dry but a stormy period could start Tuesday. (KBJR)

