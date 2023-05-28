Duluth FC shuts out Joy Athletic 6-0 to move to 4-0

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday night, the Bluegreens hosted the Joy Athletic club from St. Louis.

Four first-half goals propelled Duluth FC to a 6-0 shutout over Joy Athletic, extending the Bluegreens’ win streak to four.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.