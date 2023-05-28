‘Clothing Swap’ provides environmentally friendly option for closet refresh

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s that time of year when many people are cleaning out their closets and getting ready for summer.

However, some northlanders gathered on Saturday for a special event to help give their clothing a new life with a new owner.

Ren Market and Ursa Minor Brewing paired together for a clothing swap.

Here’s how it worked.

Earlier this week, people could bring up to 10 items of gently used summer clothes to donate.

Saturday that clothing was on display at Ursa.

For every item people donated, they got to take home a piece of clothing that belonged to someone else to add to their own wardrobe.

Ren Market’s Laura Howard said swapping items can provide an environmentally friendly way to clean out your closet and get some new clothes for summer.

“It’s a completely free exchange. So, it helps to extend the life of the clothes we have, so we’re not having to produce as much. And it’s a sustainable way of getting a closet refresh,” said Howard, a manager for Ren Market.

All genders and sizes of adult clothing were accepted at the event.

Organizers said any items that didn’t find new homes will be donated to a local organization or recycled responsibly.

