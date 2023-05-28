Breaking: Authorities battle wildfire near Ely Saturday

Breaking: Authorities battling wildfire near Ely. (Photo credit: Deb Campbell)
By Robb Coles
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ELY, MN. (Northern News Now) - Crews are battling a wildfire near Ely Saturday afternoon.

According to a DNR spokesperson, the fire is burning about 10 to 15 acres as of 7:00 p.m. Saturday.

Air support was brought to help extinguish the fire.

According to the Minnesota DNR, local fire departments, the DNR, and the Forest Service are working to put the fire out.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

