Bong Center holds Memorial Day festivities Saturday(KBJR)
By Robb Coles
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - While Monday is officially Memorial Day, the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior held a special event to honor fallen service members a couple of days early.

Saturday was their annual Memorial Day Community Picnic and Salute to the Military.

Attendees at the event were also able to visit the Bong Center free of charge.

Volunteer Ryan Jost said the Bong Center brought in two military vehicles to have on display for the picnic.

According to Jost, the event has a special meaning to him.

“I’m a Vietnam vet, I spent four years in the Army back in the early 1970s. To remember the fallen of all the military services is a great thing for me to do, just wonderful,” said Jost.

In addition to military items on display, the picnic featured a bounce house and free hotdogs for attendees to enjoy.

For more information about the Bong Center, click here.

