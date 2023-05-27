UMD’s Cailee Peterson to compete in NCAA 1500m race

By Kevin Moore and Alexis Bass
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In Bulldog Country lies a UMD track and field star Cailee Peterson who continues to make history.

On Thursday, Peterson became the third Bulldog to compete in the 1500m at the NCAA Championship prelims, and with her 1st place finish in heat two, she qualified for the finals on Saturday.

Peterson currently ranks 10th in the country and most recently finished as national runner-up in the mile at the NCAA Division II indoor track and field championships this past March.

Peterson credits Duluth’s unpredictable climate for building her toughness and confidence when she goes into every race knowing she can win.

“That makes you tougher for sure, I’m from the Midwest, I’m from North Dakota, I used to have to face the wind, now I have to face the hills. Those hills are not easy this is one of the hardest places to run I’ve ever lived, and it only makes you stronger. I think having that edge really helps you in a competition so when you see somebody from the south are you like yeah, they’re not built like me sometimes when I know that you train in 70 and sunny every day and you don’t know I had to wear three pairs of pants on a run this winter,” said Petersen.

The 1500m finals are on Saturday at 6:35 pm in Pueblo, Colorado.

