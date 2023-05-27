Trail by Trail: WI & MN, Gilbert, Pengilly, Duluth

The 3rd Annual Scotty Christensen Smiley-The Joker Memorial Poker Run will be on Saturday, June 3.
By Heidi Stang
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wisconsin & Minnesota- ATV trails are finally starting to open! In Wisconsin, Douglas County trails opened earlier, but as of 8 a.m. Friday, May 26, trails in Bayfield and Washburn Counties are also open. Bayfield County Forestry warns riders to watch for early spring conditions and hazards. They also remind riders to watch for crews working on the trails.

In Minnesota, the entire Prospector Loop ATV system near Ely is open. Trails in Chisholm and Carlton County are also open. Be sure to check with local clubs and authorities before heading out on the trails.

Gilbert, MN- The 3rd Annual Scotty Christensen Smiley-The Joker Memorial Poker Run will be on Saturday, June 3. The ride raises money for scholarships for things he was passionate about including welding, local 4H clubs and more. Christensen was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Highway 100 seven years ago. His family still has no answers, and they host this event to raise awareness hoping anyone with information will come forward. The Poker Run will start at the Gilbert Community Center at 11:30 a.m. Registration will be that morning and includes the cost of lunch.

Pengilly, MN- The Run-A-Muck Club is hosting the 3rd Annual Lucky Duck fundraiser on June 10. This year, money will benefit the Northern Minnesota Angel Fund, an organization that offers financial assistance related to cancer diagnosis and treatment. Those who attend the ride are encouraged to decorate their machine in honor of anyone that has dealt with cancer. Rather than a duck race down the river, they will be launching ducks through the air for prizes. The 3rd Annual Lucky Duck event will be held Saturday, June 10.

Duluth, MN- The Parks and Recreation Department is launching a new Youth on Trail mountain bike program. After receiving a grant in 2022, the department has built up a fleet of mountain bikes, adaptive bikes and safety gear for all to use. Students aged 6 to 16 are invited to attend Learn to Ride events which start in mid-June. All ability levels are welcome. Small groups will be formed for certain activities. Staff have completed instructor certification and there will be six people on hand for each session.

Tips: If you or someone you know is part of a local trail club or alliance, send a report to TrailbyTrail@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured in an upcoming segment.

