New Split Rock Lighthouse exhibit examines relationships with Lake Superior

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Split Rock Lighthouse Museum has added a new exhibit, and it is ready for the public to see.

The lighthouse is debuting the new exhibit during a North Shore Community Night Friday, May 26.

Apart from the new exhibit, festivities will include live music, food trucks, and yard games.

The musicians are Minnesota-based Adam Moe and Nathan Frazer.

At the heart of the exhibit is a full scale replica of the Third Order Fresnel Lens that sits atop the lighthouse, which includes 252 prisms and weighs 650 pounds.

it will also include the wheel from the Madeira, a ship that sank in 1905 a short distance from where the lighthouse now stands.

The event goes from 6-10 p.m. and features a beacon lighting set for 9 p.m.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.