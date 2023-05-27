Beautiful Memorial Day weekend weather includes a high risk of wildfire

By Dave Anderson
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WEATHER STORY: A large and slow cell of high air pressure is parked over the Great Lakes and its downward circulation is pushing down cloud development. The solar energy that allows in is taking our temperatures to warmer than normal levels. It is also drying us out. Minnesota and Wisconsin will have Fire Weather Warnings during the daylight hours when temperature and dewpoint are far apart. At night when those two numbers get closer together, the alerts will take a break. This pattern may be with us through at least Monday. A new low pressure system will try to bring clouds, rain and thunder from Tuesday to Thursday.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The sky will be clear due to the high pressure system. The low temperature will range between 45-50. The wind will be S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: The sky will be sunny again due to the lingering presence of the high. The afternoon high temperature will go 75-80. As usual, the 80 is more likely inland and the 75 closer to Lake Superior.

The risk for wildfire is high in Minnesota and Wisconsin
The risk for wildfire is high in Minnesota and Wisconsin(KBJR)

MONDAY: Memorial Day will be the last of the sunny and dry run. The morning low will be near 49. The daytime high will again be near 75. The wind will be SE 5-15 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: The low pressure system coming our way Tuesday to Thursday could bring fair amounts of rain, especially on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperature trends stay warm for the most part. One exception will be a slide back to the 60′s briefly on Friday.

The week ahead will be warm with several thunder chances
The week ahead will be warm with several thunder chances(KBJR)

