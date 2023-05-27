Authorities seeking information on missing Beltrami County woman

By Robb Coles
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and the Bemidji Police Department are requesting the public’s assistance for any information on the location of Chessna Lalgie, who’s also known as Samara McLean.

The 32-year-old was recently reported missing by family who have not communicated with her since February of 2023.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have seen or know the whereabouts of Chessna Lalgie, to please contact them at 218-333-9111 opt. 2 with any information.

