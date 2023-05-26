Tigers play the White Sox leading series 1-0

Chicago White Sox (21-31, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (23-25, second in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (3-5, 6.28 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Tigers: Joey Wentz (1-4, 7.45 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: White Sox -144, Tigers +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox with a 1-0 series lead.

Detroit has gone 11-10 in home games and 23-25 overall. The Tigers are 8-4 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Chicago has a 9-18 record on the road and a 21-31 record overall. The White Sox have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .237.

Friday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson has 11 doubles, four home runs and 22 RBI while hitting .242 for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 16-for-40 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Robert has 13 home runs, 10 walks and 29 RBI while hitting .267 for the White Sox. Andrew Benintendi is 11-for-38 with four doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .237 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

White Sox: 7-3, .235 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (neck), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Hanser Alberto: day-to-day (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (wrist), Elvis Andrus: 10-Day IL (oblique), Billy Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (appendix), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.