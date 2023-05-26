Superior Spartans softball team shuts out River Falls to advance to Sectionals

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After a first-round bye, the one-seeded Superior Spartans faced River Falls in the Division I softball regional final.

Best seat in the house with the number 1 seed in D1. @SupSpartansAD begin their road to defend their section crown. Highlights tonight on @NorthernNewsNow at 10 pic.twitter.com/RAAQPkiXtl — Kevin Moore (@KMooreTV) May 25, 2023

With Haley Zembo on the mound, the Spartans held River Falls to zero runs, they went on to notch 11 of their own before the game ended in the fifth inning.

The Spartans remain undefeated at 23-0 and the River Falls Wildcats season ends at 16-8.

Superior will face four-seeded D.C. Everest on Tuesday, May 30 in Superior.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.