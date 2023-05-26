Superior Spartans softball team shuts out River Falls to advance to Sectionals

Spartans with another shut-out as they move onto the sectionals.
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After a first-round bye, the one-seeded Superior Spartans faced River Falls in the Division I softball regional final.

With Haley Zembo on the mound, the Spartans held River Falls to zero runs, they went on to notch 11 of their own before the game ended in the fifth inning.

The Spartans remain undefeated at 23-0 and the River Falls Wildcats season ends at 16-8.

Superior will face four-seeded D.C. Everest on Tuesday, May 30 in Superior.

